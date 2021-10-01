Broseley hero gets invitation to London

James with his award

Broseley man James Hurdley will be heading to London with his wife Hilary for the service on October 12. The service marks a century of proud Royal British Legion achievement and James has been invited in recognition of his contribution to the Royal British Legion. The invitation is part of the Royal British Legion Centenary Reward and Recognition Scheme and James has been recognised and personally invited by the Chairman and Trustees of the Royal British Legion.

He has been a member of the RBL for 59 years, after serving as a cook in the Catering Corps in 1960 and 1961.

A Broseley native, he was born in the local hospital, now the Lady Forester Centre. He has worked in the local hardware shop Edwin Davis & Son on Broseley's High Street since 1952. A shop he now owns and runs himself, having turned the key for Mr Davis in 1952. The shop looks out at the Broseley War Memorial, where one of James' own family is remembered.

James did his training at Aldershot - fondly referred to as 'square-bashing' - before being detached to serve with the All Arms Junior Leaders Regiment in Wales.

After he left the army he was approached to join the RBL.

He said: "I joined with a good heart, I wanted to join. I've enjoyed selling poppies, and this year because it's 100 years we will do a big window display, so people know that somebody cares."

For the past few years during November, James and his staff have made a small window display to mark the occasion. This year they will do it bigger than ever before. And he remains committed to continuing to mark the time of year and to selling poppies for all those is service and all those who have fallen.

James will be able to proudly wear his Royal British Legion 50 years service badge and his medal which depicts he has 55 years of service to the Royal British Legion. Next year he will receive another bar marking 60 years.