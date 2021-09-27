The weather was set fair for the day

Sunday, September 26, saw Broseley High Street host another Broseley Bounces Back street market with local traders and musicians.

The event is a culmination of various community groups and individuals coming together to get people back into Broseley and to support the local community and local businesses.

Councillor Caroline Bagnall is one of the organising group.

She said: "We had 23 stalls and a great group of buskers. The sun shone and it was another great Broseley event.

"Broseley really comes into its own on these occasions. Lots of people came along to buy and to browse, people met up with friends they hadn't seen in a while, children played and parents chatted. It was wonderful. It makes you proud of our little town, there was a real community spirit."

Marie Monk Hawksworth of the Friendly Bus added: "Our first event was in August and we had 11 stalls there. It is getting bigger and bigger each time we do it, which is fantastic.

"It is about us all working together as a community, to bring people back to the High Street, and supporting our small local traders."