Voting closes soon for town's Community Hero Awards

Broseley Festival 2018

Broseley Festival CIC is holding the very first 'Broseley Festival Community Hero Awards'.

Launched earlier in the year, Broseley Festival’s Community Hero Awards celebrate those in the local community who have selflessly gone above and beyond to help others, specifically during the coronavirus pandemic.

Broseley Festival received over 200 nominations during the nomination process and has so far has seen over 900 voters registering their votes to choose their community hero finalists in nine different categories.

Broseley Festival will be holding an awards night on Saturday, October 16 this year at Broseley Social Club where the winners will be announced, sponsored by Now Electrical UK and Feig Access Systems Ltd.

Daniel Glaze, Broseley Festival CIC director, said: “We wanted to bring something to our local community to say thank you to all those who have selflessly put themselves at risk during the pandemic or go above and beyond to support those in our community.

"This is where we came up with the idea of Broseley Festival’s Community Hero Awards and we have been amazed by the response it has received. It is sure to be a great night for everyone to come together after a very challenging time and celebrate everyone’s wonderful achievements.”

On the night winners, finalists and those who chose to celebrate their achievements will be treated to music by local radio presenter and DJ Barry Davies and will be treated to a special performance from Liam Price. Liam is a multi award-winning singer-songwriter from the midlands who is best known for being a semi-finalist on ITV’s The Voice Kids UK in 2019.

Voting for finalists will close on Tuesday, August 31 and can be done through the Broseley Festival website or social media pages. Finalists will then be announced over the coming weeks prior to the awards evening.