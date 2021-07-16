Lockdown inspires Shropshire martial arts instructor to publish book

Max Beddows

Max Beddow, a 6th Dan black belt in Goju Ryu Karate, has released Karate – A deeper look through lockdown.

The co-founder and chief instructor of the Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy, based in Broseley, began writing the book while being forced to isolate as a result of catching coronavirus.

Once through isolation, Max continued his writing and established regular Zoom and online training sessions to ensure students were able to improve and stay motivated.

In 2019, Max travelled to Okinawa in Japan to train and grade under Master Morio Higaonna, 10th Dan and head of the International Okinawa Goju Ryu Karate Federation.

Max said he felt privileged and lucky to have been able to travel before coronavirus restrictions put a stop to international travel.

He said: "Firstly, isolation and then lockdown made me look in greater depth at certain important aspects of karate, such as the balance of mind and body, breathing techniques and general attitude towards learning and improving."

Now restrictions have been relaxed and groups are able to meet in person again, the karate academy is back to training in Broseley on Thursdays and Sundays.