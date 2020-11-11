'We share our world, we don't own it': Campaign for tighter firework restrictions after death of Shropshire girl's horse

Emma James and Louise Burns have launched a campaign to ban fireworks and raise awareness of the damage they can do to animals

Emma James from Broseley welcomed her daughter's new horse Flashy to its home in Bridgnorth on November 4.

But 24 hours later, Emma took to the field to see her husband and 14-year-old daughter Lola cradling their paralysed pet, which had become spooked by explosives overhead and bolted, fell and broke its spine.

More than 30 firefighters attended the incident and three engines were sent from Much Wenlock, Telford and Wellington, which were joined by emergency vets who were unable to save Flashy after more than two and a half hours of trying.

"My 14-year-old daughter should have never had to cradle her horse in its dying hours in a cold, wet, muddy field," said Emma, 42.

"They're elegant creatures and that's not the way any animal should die.

"If this takes my dying breath I will change the law and take this as high as I can."

Emma has joined the local Ban the Noise campaign with activist Louise Burns and has been backed by the RSPCA in calling for fireworks to be restricted to agreed national dates, the reduction of maximum permitted noise levels and tighter licensing laws.

RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Mark Kennedy said: “Fireworks are extremely stressful and frightening for many animals. Around 62 per cent of dogs, 55 per cent of horses and 54 per cent of cats in the UK show signs of anxiety when they hear fireworks.

“All too often we hear heartbreaking stories of animals like Flashy who seriously injure themselves in a blind panic after being spooked by fireworks.

"Perhaps even more shockingly, we seem to be seeing more incidents reported to our inspectors of animals being deliberately targeted and injured using fireworks. Enough is enough; we need tighter controls over the sale and use of these potentially lethal explosives.”

Emma added: "Tradition is no excuse for ignorance. We share our world, we don't own it. The resources and cost to animal and human life every year at this time is too much – it has to stop."

The RSPCA is piling pressure on the government with its Bang Out Of Order campaign to bring in tighter controls after a number of incidents in which animals were strapped to fireworks or died having been spooked.

From October 26 to November 9, the organisation received 82 calls related to animals and fireworks.