Cancellations, lost cash and family heartache - but Phil and Rebecca emerge strong from wedding woes

Phil Roberts and Rebecca Percox from Broseley, have had to cancel their wedding multiple times due to the pandemic

Phil Roberts and Rebecca Percox, from Broseley, were due to get hitched in April, then August, then January 2021... but now that might not even go ahead due to the second lockdown. In the meantime, Phil lost his nan to the virus, the couple lost £1,200 to an unscrupulous photographer and there seems to be no end in sight.

But the key workers, who met online three years ago and have been inseparable since their first date at the Novella Lounge in Southwater, Telford, believe the experience has made them stronger together, and are convinced they will still have the wedding of their dreams.

"My dad said if you can get through this, you're definitely meant to be married," said Phil, 32.

They planned to marry at Holy Trinity Church in Ironbridge, with a reception at Davenport House in Worfield. Rebecca, 27, added: "I was christened there and I went to it all through my childhood because I went to school in Coalbrookdale.

"Hen dos and Stag dos were done, everything was planned and we were just in that stage of looking forward to the day.

"We planned on having 90 day guests and another 90 on top of that in the evening. It was going to be a real family orientated day. We've both got big families and had lots of friends coming.

"We've got a date in January 2021, but we're not expecting it to go ahead so we've got another date in January 2022. It's the fourth time we've had to plan it and it does take the shine off it a bit. We've put it back a whole year if it doesn't happen this coming January because I just can't face it again.

When their big day does come round, it'll be more poignant to Phil after his loss. He added: "I lost my nan to Covid and she would have been there if it went ahead in April, which makes it a bit more meaningful. Hundreds and thousands of people are in the same boat as us, but we know it'll happen one day."

They could have had a scaled back, socially distanced ceremony, but understandably didn't want to compromise their dream day.