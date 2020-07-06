Beauty final is 'dream come true' for Telford's Mia, 17

Mia Harrison, 17, will now go for the Miss Teen Great Britain title at The Globe in Blackpool in October, hoping to win £1,000 cash, dresses from The Dress Studio as well as a sparkling sash and crown.

She will stay at The Village Hotel in Blackpool ahead of the competition, which involves a Beauty Queen Challenge day and a pyjama diva party.

Mia, from Broseley, said: "I am so excited to have made it to the final, it is a great achievement, as there were so many gorgeous semi-finalists.

"Making it to the grand final is a dream come true. I never thought I’d be able to make it through to semi-finals let alone the grand final."

She will be doing a 20km walk and more events to raise money for the charity Together for Short Lives, which helps families emotionally and financially when their child doesn’t have long left to live.

Mia added: "I would like to thank Dean McGuire from Airea51 for sponsoring me and helping me achieve one of my biggest dreams."