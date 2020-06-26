Broseley mayor welcomes upcoming year in office

Councillor Tarlochen Singh-Mohr said he looks forward to attending events, performances and exhibitions throughout the town once the coronavirus pandemic is over, as well as promoting tourism in the area.

Councillor Singh-Mohr replaced former mayor and fellow East ward representative, councillor Michael Burton, whose tenure came to an end at the council's annual meeting on May 12.

Growing up in Handsworth, Birmingham, before moving to Broseley with his family, councillor Singh-Mohr has a background in media and film making and currently lectures at a college and university.

As well as being involved in litter-picking and other voluntary groups, he is also the sixth form governor at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock.

Councillor Singh-Mohr said: "I've been a councillor for Broseley since I was first elected in September 2017, and I am looking forward to the year ahead, serving the whole community as mayor of Broseley."