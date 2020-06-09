Menu

Digger destroyed in Broseley blaze

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Broseley | Published:

A digger was destroyed in a blaze near Telford this afternoon.

The blaze happened in Ironbridge Road, Broseley at around 12.15pm, where an excavator was alight. The machinery was 50 per cent destroyed by the fire.

Two appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock and Tweedale. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

