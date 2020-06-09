Advertising
Digger destroyed in Broseley blaze
A digger was destroyed in a blaze near Telford this afternoon.
The blaze happened in Ironbridge Road, Broseley at around 12.15pm, where an excavator was alight. The machinery was 50 per cent destroyed by the fire.
Two appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock and Tweedale. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.
