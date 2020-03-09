Menu

Woman checked by medics after Broseley bungalow fire

By Rob Smith | Published:

A woman was checked over by medics after a fire started in her kitchen.

The fire started at a bungalow in Wilkinson Avenue, Broseley, at about 1.15pm today.

Three fire engines were sent and were met with a woman who had been able to leave the house herself.

Ambulance and police also attended, with ambulance staff checking on the woman.

The firefighters used a hose and breathing apparatus to handle the blaze before ventilating the house.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

