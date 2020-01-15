Man, 78, dies after car crashes into wall in Shropshire

It happened at about 8.55am on Tuesday in Church Street, Broseley, and now police are calling for anybody who saw what happened to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the police said: "For reasons yet to be established, the vehicle left the road and mounted the pavement where it collided with a brick wall.

"The driver, a 78-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Enquiries are ongoing and anybody with information is asked to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 102s 140120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org