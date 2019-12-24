Menu

Woman trapped after car crashes into Shropshire house

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Broseley | Published:

The fire service had to use cutting equipment to free a woman stuck in a car after it crashed into a house in Shropshire.

The crash happened in Barrow, near Broseley.

The crash happened in Barrow, near Broseley, and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two crews to the scene shortly before 10pm on Monday.

The crews, and a rescue tender, attended and used cutting and spreading equipment to get the woman out of the car.

A report from the fire service said: "The incident involved one saloon vehicle in collision with house. Crews have made the scene safe and one female was released from vehicle using Holmatro cutting equipment."

The fire service were at the scene for around 50 minutes.

