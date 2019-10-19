Walkers raise more than £1,000 for Broseley care centre

Pals Chris Greatrix and Bill Bennion trekked from John O'Groats to Land's End for charity, and one of the groups they supported was the Wyldwoods centre in Broseley.

Chris hails from Shropshire while Bill is from Preston, and they each chose a group local to them to support with their walk.

The staff at Wyldwoods offer experience days to carers in the borough, but they say they will have to stop soon as funding has been withdrawn by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group.

Thanks to Chris' and Bill's efforts though, they have been able to fund another few sessions.

At a recent celebration day where the money was handed over, Wyldwoods founder Steph Brett and some of the carers thanked the two intrepid adventurers and Chris' wife Sue, who supported them throughout their epic walk.

Steph said: "The celebration day was lovely. The carers met and chatted with Chris and Sue Greatrix about how much these sessions meant to them.

"Sadly the contract with Telford & Wrekin Council and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group has been axed due to limited funding. This is not just for Wyldwoods as a provider but for all providers – such a great loss of a vital service for unpaid carers.

"There were a few tears knowing that the funding has come to an end. However, the funds raised by Chris, Bill and Sue were enough for us to be able to offer three more sessions to unpaid carers meaning that 24 carers will have the opportunity to spend days with us and enjoy felting, enamelling and pewter casting workshops between now and Christmas.

"We have got a bid in with Awards for All through the Lottery but of course there is no guarantee that we will be successful. We have to travel hopefully."

She cited carers who have benefitted from the sessions.

Tina Lowe said: "Wyldwoods days are the best day of the week – it helps both myself and my disabled son. I find after a day at Wyldwoods i have more patience, better physical health and a sense of peace."

Terry Snailham said: "I love the creative workshops at Wyldwoods and have learned so much and now have a network of friends who are also unpaid carers.

"Sometimes it's the only opportunity I get to spend any time with other people. I can also share what I've learned with my partner for whom I care."

Michelle and Allan Wilson said: "We've really enjoyed coming to Wyldwoods. It's a beautiful and tranquil setting where we are transported away from the stress and anxiety of home life. Joining in with other carers and having the banter between us helps.

"Also if any of us have any issues there are like-minded people to help you through."

Steph said: "The funding and support we have had over the years from Telford & Wrekin Council and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group has been invaluable.

"We also had a small grant from Shropshire Council Arts Clients Grant Scheme which enabled us to provide a further three sessions, including the celebration day where we were gifted the cheque from Chris and Sue Greatrix for the next three."