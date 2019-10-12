Landmark Broseley building undergoing major redevelopment to create new homes

The well known Instones building, built in 1901 by R A Instone, has been the headquarters of Harwood estate agents for the last 20 years.

It has been undergoing a major refurbishment and now the second phase of five luxury apartments is to be launched to complete the development comprising eight new homes on the ground floor and first floor, sharing the Instone's building with Harwood.

The project is a collaboration between Patrick Smitheman, managing director of Harwood at Broseley and co-owner of PS Property with his wife Annie, and Ironbridge Gorge-based developer Scott Hughes of Delvin Homes.

The first three luxury apartments were released and sold almost immediately without going to the market and the second phase of five will shortly be released with the prices ranging from £109,950 to £179,950.

From left: Richard Smitheman, Scott Hughes, Patrick Smitheman, and Annie Smitheman.

Patrick said: “I am really proud to announce the launch of the second phase of apartments in my great-great-grandfather Richard Alfred Instone’s resplendent building in the centre of Broseley.

“Although nervous about the size of the project, my wife Annie and I felt it was an opportunity that couldn’t be missed and the partnership with Scott has allowed us to bring the project to the market and revive the building for future generations.

“The team has put a lot of thought into the reconfiguration of the building, turning what were smaller, lower end bedsits, small flats and shabby, often unused commercial spaces, into wonderfully sympathetically restored ground and first floor apartments.

“This has been a unique opportunity for the developer, freeholder and managing agent to create an ideal environment for investors or people looking for a safe, secure maintenance-free ‘micro community’ close to the wonderful amenities and wider community that the historic town of Broseley offers."

Annie said: “It is so positive for the town, bringing up to 16 new people into Broseley to use its facilities.”