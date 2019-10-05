Shropshire climate change activists to join London demonstrations

The Extinction Rebellion (XR) action in the capital is set to begin on Monday, with thousands expected to take part.

Members of XR groups from all corners of the county will meet at Frankwell car park to board coaches, while others will travel from Hereford and Wrexham.

"If we were at war, people would mobilise. And we are at war – we are fighting for our lives," said Christina O'Neill, from Ludlow.

"There has been a lot of negativity around the disruption caused by stopping traffic but it is nothing compared to the disruption that is going to happen to our planet if we don't act."

Tricia Sullivan, from Minsterley, said: "The scientific consensus is incredibly clear in stating that time has run out.

"Immediate and drastic changes are needed in our lives and businesses. I’m going to London to disrupt the government now in hope of preventing catastrophe later. There’s no other way I could look my children in the eye."

Jamie Russell, from Shrewsbury, said he had tried to engage with politicians but all they did was "witter on about the need to protect the economy".

He said: "Well, what about the need to protect my kids? Our leaders care more about money than they do about the safety of our children."

Rowena Ludford, from Oswestry, said she was joining the London action to "get leaders to tell the truth and act now on the unprecedented global climate emergency".

She added: "I am on birth strike as I feel that to bring a child into this world as it is now would be completely selfish."

Chloe Alexander, from Ludlow, said: "The membership of Extinction Rebellion is showing people want action. It is a wide ranging group of people – we have got doctors, lawyers, teachers – all sorts of people are seeing this is about them and their families, it applies to every single person on this planet.

"We all have a part to play, all Extinction Rebellion is doing is making people aware of these issues. It’s not us and you, it’s all of us."

Kris Welch, from Broseley, said: "I'm going to London because I believe that what climate scientists are telling us is true and I am in despair at the lack of emergency action by our government and institutions.

"I am terrified at what the future holds for my children and all life on earth, so I'm prepared to do whatever I can to make the government take action."