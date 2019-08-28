Retirees walking across UK for Shropshire charity near journey's end

Chris Greatrix and Bill Bennison, aged 66 and 67 respectively, set off from John O'Groats in May and are days away from their destination.

The pair are walking for two charities including the Wyldwoods centre in Broseley, who want to offer free workshops to unpaid carers.

Chris and Bill have been firm friends since meeting on a long-distance walk 30 years ago.

They have been joined for different parts of their journey by various groups of supporters, including volunteers from Wyldwoods who walked with them for a rainy spell between Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

Steph Brett from Wyldwoods is one of the group that joined the pair on the Shropshire leg of their journey.

She said: "We've been able to follow the progress the lads have been making with regular photographs and updates from Sue Greatrix, wife of Chris.

"We're hoping to raise enough money to be able to offer a series of free workshops to unpaid carers from Broseley and surrounding areas.

"Carers are our unsung heroes and we need to give them some support by providing opportunities to do something interesting for themselves with other carers who understand their circumstances.

Advertising

"We already provide free workshops to unpaid carers from Telford & Wrekin borough through Telford & Wrekin Council and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group. These are so popular we have to have a waiting list."

Another supporter, Janet Gaskell, said: "I hope that Chris and Bill's absolutely amazing feat can raise money to both their shared beneficiaries.

"I don't know how many miles they will have walked but I can only say that I admire them both to the moon and back."

Bill chose to raise money for Tender Nursing Care in Bamber Bridge, near his native Preston.