Motorcycling festival attracts hundreds

The Broseley Festival of Motorcycling, which was returning for its third year running, was raising money for the Shropshire, Staffordshire, and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

Chris Bevan, one of the organisers and a biker for the 40 years, said the event had raised £563 for the charity.

Bikers taking part in the ride had assembled at the Woodbridge Inn in Coalport, before setting off on a route that took them through Ironbridge, Much Wenlock, and Barrow, before arriving at Broseley.

Around 180 riders had joined the event, with the Broseley High Street closed off and bikes parked up on either side along the entire length.

Mr Bevan said they had been delighted with the way the event had gone, and that the people of Broseley had turned out to show their support.

He said: "We thought the numbers might be down because of the gloomy weather forecast but the weather held out and the bikers turned out in their numbers.

"We had families, people of all ages coming out to look at the bikes, the children could get to sit on some of them and chat abut the different machines."

Shropshire and Powys Advanced Riders had also attended to encourage people to learn more advanced skills to keep them safe on the roads.

The event also included a special display of rare and unusual vehicles at the Victoria Hall, which Mr Bevan said had gone down well.

The organiser also offered his thanks to Star Housing, which he said had supported the event.

The event was also praised by Broseley's Safer Neighbourhood Policing team, with a spokesman saying: "The event was very well organised, with road closures in place in Broseley and plenty of volunteers on hand to direct members of the public and the motorcyclists.

"Sergeant Chris Thomas and Police Community Support Officer Mal Goddard attended and were made to feel very welcome by local residents and visitors alike."

He added: "The event was a chance for enthusiasts from all over the country to meet, chat and also support the Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

"All in all, it was a great event, we are looking forward to next years festival."