Zac Oliver: Brave Broseley youngster goes back to America for latest check-up

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Broseley | Published:

Brave Shropshire youngster Zac Oliver is back off to America for his latest check-up.

Zac at the airport

Zac, from Broseley, boarded an American Airlines flight back to Philadelphia today for his six-month bone marrow biopsy and lumbar puncture.

It has been half a year since he originally received treatment for his Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, the end of a long campaign that saw £500,000 raised by people from Shropshire and beyond.

Hannah and Zac take off to Philadelphia

Hannah Oliver-Willets, Zac's mother, wrote on social media: "This is a really important time point in Zac's treatment plan.

"Around 50 per cent of children will have a negative outcome because the test will show they have relapsed at this point.

"Come on car-t cells, you can do this. Feeling very nervous."

Hannah said the results of the test were expected by early next week.

Broseley Telford Local Hubs News Health
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

