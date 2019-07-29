Zac Oliver: Brave Broseley youngster goes back to America for latest check-up

Zac, from Broseley, boarded an American Airlines flight back to Philadelphia today for his six-month bone marrow biopsy and lumbar puncture.

It has been half a year since he originally received treatment for his Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, the end of a long campaign that saw £500,000 raised by people from Shropshire and beyond.

Hannah and Zac take off to Philadelphia

Hannah Oliver-Willets, Zac's mother, wrote on social media: "This is a really important time point in Zac's treatment plan.

"Around 50 per cent of children will have a negative outcome because the test will show they have relapsed at this point.

"Come on car-t cells, you can do this. Feeling very nervous."

Hannah said the results of the test were expected by early next week.