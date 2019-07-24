"They shouldn't be allowed to carry knives": Shropshire family pay tribute to man who died in stabbing

Alan Stokoe, 26, suffered fatal injuries after the attack in the early hours of Sunday morning. It happened near his home in Chester-le-Street in County Durham.

But today his grandmother, who he regularly visited at her home in Broseley, said more needed to be done to tackle knife crime.

Father-of-one Alan was killed in Melville Street, Chester-le-Street at just after 2am on Sunday.

A 42-year-old man, who was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious injuries, is under arrest on suspicion of murder.

A statement from his family said: "All the family are devastated about the loss of Alan. He was a funny man and will be greatly missed.”

His grandmother, Caroline Jordan, said: "He was a jack the lad.

"We were on holiday in Rhyn when we got the phone call. I just screamed.

"We had to get in the car and drive 300 miles to go and see him.

Advertising

"We just want justice for Alan."

She said something needed to be done about the increase in the use of knives.

"They shouldn't be allowed to carry knives," she said. "At one time it'd be with fists, but today they pull out knives."

A cordon was in place in Melville Street throughout Sunday while investigations began.

Advertising

Police vans and forensic vehicles were were in the area, and residents were told they would be unable to enter or leave their homes.

Detective Chief Superintendent Victoria Fuller, who is leading the investigation for Durham Police, said the investigation will now continue.

She said “This investigation is in the very early stages, but I would like to reassure the local community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"We are working as quickly as we can while conducting a thorough investigation to understand what has happened.”