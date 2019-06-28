Book festival coming to Broseley school

Staff at Broseley C of E Primary School have organised the event after years of work in making the school a reading institution.

The public event, set to take place today from 4.30pm at the school on Dark Lane, is the culmination of reading activities, workshops, lessons and trips that have taken place at the school over the last couple of years.

Live music will accompany an array of games and activities, including face painting, go-karting, storytelling, street food and a number of bars.

Aside from literature, headteacher of the school and former professional footballer, Sam Aiston, will captain an Allstars v Broseley football match.

Rachel Howell, literacy coordinator and assistant headteacher at the school, said the aim was to inspire a lifelong love of reading.

Renowned

She said: "The school was renowned for its sporting achievements but I also wanted to celebrate and champion academia.

"We have achieved this in many ways by creating a library through fundraising and donations. Each class has a library session every week and there are book nooks in every single classroom as well as specialised book nooks around the school which children use regularly.

"We have made specialist links with an independent book shop called Button and Bear and we take reluctant readers and disadvantaged students on book sprees and we have secured the support of two reading patrons who have a specific link to the school.

"The Friday celebrations are going to be huge and we have been promoting it far and wide. We wanted to create a community event that would attract a large crowd so we could celebrate all things literacy."