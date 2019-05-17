By royal invitation! Sheila off to Buckingham Palace party

Sheila Shaw is off to Buckingham Palace this week to attend one of the Queen’s garden parties.

The 76-year-old, from Willey, Broseley, has been invited as a result of her involvement in a range of community organisations, primarily her work as chairwoman of Willey Village Hall committee.

She has served on the committee for more than 35 years and is still active in its fundraising activities.

“I was shocked and surprised when the invitation came through the post earlier this year but I’m very excited,” said Sheila, who was awarded the Imperial Service Medal when she retired from the civil service after 27 years.

“I visited Buckingham Palace years ago when it was opened for tours but I never dreamed that I would be going back as a guest.”

Sheila said she has already bought a new outfit for the special occasion and will be accompanied by her son, Darren, on the day.

Other voluntary work has included helping out as a judge for the Pony Club and leading the Morville Youth Club.

Anne Skinner, secretary of Willey Village Hall Committee, said that she was delighted that Sheila had been royally rewarded for all her hard work.

“Sheila chairs the committee professionally and keeps us in line in meetings by ringing her bell to quell the chatter," she said.

“She also manages the bookings and ensures that the hall is open and ready to be hired.

"She is always happy to help in any way she can and is an avid quizzer who loves to bring a team along to our annual quiz. We do not know what we’d do without her.”