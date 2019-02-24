Youths causing distress to residents in Broseley

On Friday, West Mercia Police received two calls from residents who were distressed by the anti-social behaviour of a group of youths in the evening.

The groups were knocking loudly on doors and windows before running away down Dark Lane and Foundry Lane.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team patrolled the town from the time of the reports until close to midnight, but no groups of youths were located. Further patrols will be conducted over the weekend.

If you have witnessed or been affected by this behaviour and believe you can identify those involved, please call 101 and refer to incident 0565S 220219.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Anti-social behaviour can see an increase as the days become longer; if you become a victim of anti social behaviour please ring 101 with the details of the problem.

"We may not always be able to send officers to speak to you as there may be other incidents occurring that take priority. But if you don't make the report, the Officers in the Safer Neighbourhood Team won't know the anti-social behaviour has taken place and can't try and tackle the problem by targeting any areas affected."

If you have any information you can contact police on 101.