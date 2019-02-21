Advertising
Badly damaged till found by playing children in Broseley
A badly damaged cash register was found in a field in Broseley.
Children playing in the small wood near Park View found the cash register.
It was badly damaged and police say it may have been in the area for some time.
A spokesman for the safer neighbourhood team said: "It is thought to have been dumped there following a robbery, however, checks on police systems have not been able to link it to a crime in the local area."
Anybody with information is being asked to call officers on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.