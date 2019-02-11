Telford man cleared of robbery in 'sweaty smell' case but guilty of fraud

Patrick Joseph Weston walked free from Shrewsbury Crown Court after being unanimously found not guilty of the offence.

But he was found guilty of two counts of fraud relating to a bank card stolen in the incident being used to top up his phone to the tune of £30 and used to purchase £32 worth of pizza.

Weston, 36, had been accused of going to the Broseley home of acquaintance David Devilliers along with an accomplice on the night of December 1, 2015. Both robbers wore masks.

The victim was pushed to the floor during the incident and a broom handle held against his neck. Cash, a mobile phone, a watch, a wallet and a bank card were stolen and the victim's keys were also snatched and used to lock him inside.

During the trial the court heard evidence from Mr Devilliers, 54, that Weston had a sweaty scent that most of the time when he had come into contact with him prior to the robbery and he "would pick it up".

However, the jury was not convinced and the defendant was acquitted of the more serious charge. He was also found not guilty of false imprisonment.

The court also heard that the mechanical engineer, of King Street, Dawley, owed the victim sums of money. He had been allowed to move into the victim's home temporarily after splitting up with his girlfriend.

The incident happened after he moved out.

Weston was sentenced to seven days imprisonment for fraud, but was released following the verdict on Friday due to having being in custody on remand since his arrest last December.

He had denied all the allegations and told the jury that no else had ever mentioned that he had a "strong odour".

Following the verdict the court heard that another Telford man Stephen Storey, currently a serving prisoner for separate matters, had admitted fraud in relation to this case and was sentenced to seven days in custody for his role.

Judge Anthony Lowe told Weston: "Can I suggest that you are more careful with which friends you choose to spend time with in future."