Christmas auction in aid of Zac's cancer fight

This weekend the people of Broseley are to host a 'Big Christmas Auction', with dozens of prizes including Liverpool FC stadium tours, paintballing sessions, an array of hampers and much more.

After hitting the headlines earlier this year when he raised more than £500,000 for lifesaving treatment in America, Zac is now receiving the pioneering therapy he needs to save his life.

Sammy Gaffney, who has already helped with a number of fundraising activities for Zac, is leading the organisation for this Saturday's community auction at Broseley Social Club.

She said: "It's taken weeks and weeks of hard work and dedication for the event organisers to put together such a wonderful event for Zac and for the people of Telford and Broseley to have an amazing night out with food, drink and the opportunity to get some wonderful Christmas presents.

"I will say that this has been very hard work, it's taken up a lot of time and energy.

"We have some amazing items which would make incredible Christmas presents for the whole family, including the dog and your car."

How you can continue to help Zac:

People can join Zac's Facebook support page, Zachariah's's fight against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and follow @ZacAttacksBigC on Twitter.

People can also donate using their mobile phone by texting ZACH75 £1 to 70070.

Some of the prizes up for grabs include tickets for attractions like Alton Towers and Cadbury World, a signed Birmingham City FC shirt, pamper packages for dogs and far more.

The auction will begin at 7pm, with £5 tickets, including supper and a glass of wine, available in advance, from Sammy on 07772 666240 or Annie Worrall-Rees on 07714 617487.

Sammy said: "The tickets have all been kindly donated by both local and UK companies, way too many to name."

For more information visit zacattacksbigc.co.uk/auction-night