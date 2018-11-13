Council would need to know the implication of 'Broxit' switch

Last week members of Broseley shocked many by announcing they wanted to investigate the possibility of switching from Shropshire Council to the neighbouring Telford authority.

The move would have a series of consequences for the town and rate-payers, with their council tax shifting to Telford instead of Shropshire, as well as the responsibility for education and roads.

However, Telford & Wrekin Council said it would need to know the impact of any potential switch on its current residents.

Russell Griffin, spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "It is Broseley’s democratic right to pursue this option. We would expect to be consulted and would want to understand all the implications, particularly for current residents of the Borough, before deciding whether or not to support any such proposal."

Shropshire Council has declined to comment on the proposal.

Broseley Town Councillor Mark Garbett said the decision to discuss the switch had come from dissatisfaction over the council's difficulty in getting hold of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds from Shropshire Council.

Councillor Garbett said they had been frustrated in their attempts to use funds from housing developments in Broseley to improve the town's facilities.

More than £400,000 has been collected from developers as a result of building projects in Broseley, but Shropshire Council says the money must be used for "critical infrastructure" in line with the "council's statutory functions".

The proposal to look at switching authorities was being discussed at Broseley Town Council's meeting tonight.

Speaking last week Councillor Garbett said he feels the town is getting a poor deal.

He said: "I had it put on the agenda and the reason I asked is because I believe as a representative of the people of Broseley we should always be proactive in having the ability to look after what is best for the people of Broseley.

"I used to live in Telford and paid council tax in Telford and I understand what we got for our money there and what benefits and services we had and I am realising that Broseley does not get a great deal from Shropshire Council.

"We are a big contributor and I feel we should get a better deal.

"We have the sixth or seventh biggest CIL pot in the county – bigger than Bridgnorth. But we seem to be getting a rough deal and it is being made difficult for us to get the money.

"We would like to see all of the money in our local fund being spent in Broseley because our infrastructure over the last 30 years has been over looked.

"That £460,000 is massively important to Broseley to bring it on par with other towns."

The motion to be considered by the council states the authority will discuss "requesting a community governance review to consider whether Broseley should become part of Telford & Wrekin Council or remain with Shropshire Council, and whether Broseley Wood should be incorporated back into the Broseley ward."