'80s and '90s goalkeeping legend lines up to help save Shropshire village’s green space

Albrighton Development Action Group (ADAG) is holding a series of fundraising events including a one-day music festival and an evening with former Liverpool 'keeper Bruce Grobbelaar, with organisers keen to reach their £20,000 target ahead of a potential first planning meeting decision later this year.

The group is fighting the proposals by Boningale Homes for 800 homes on a green belt site off Patshull Lane to the south of Albrighton, which was set to be considered by Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee next week.

Bruce Grobbelaar

However, the application has not been included on the agenda for the meeting, with Shropshire Council saying the application will now go before December's committee.

The proposal, which has sparked significant opposition from local residents, also includes a potential secondary school, as well as a care home and “local centre”.

Villagers in Albrighton are against plans for 800 homes

In September Boningale Homes submitted a notice of "intention to appeal over the plan because the council had failed to make a decision on the proposal.

Now villagers are holding a series of fundraising events including a one-day music festival followed by a special evening with legendary ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Grobbelaar.