Cosford Air Show reveals poster and theme for 2026 show

The hugely popular show has revealed the 2026 event will be billed "Engineering the Future".

Set to take place on Sunday, June 14, organisers are promising an air show that will offer a "dynamic celebration of innovation, aviation excellence, and the pioneering spirit of aerospace engineering".

The newly released poster, designed to encapsulate the theme, features a dynamic composition of RAF aircraft in motion, evoking a sense of speed, innovation and technological progress.

The Red Arrows at Cosford Air Show.

The organisers explained that the abstract art style-layered with geometric shapes and camouflage textures "reflects the fusion of tradition and modernity that defines the future of aerospace engineering".

They added that the striking imagery also hints at the immersive experience awaiting visitors at next year’s show.

The striking poster created for the 2026 show.

It serves as a visual gateway to the show’s STEM-focused exhibits, cutting edge displays, and thrilling aerial performances, all designed to inspire the next generation of engineers, aviators and innovators.

Organisers said "Engineering the Future" highlights the Royal Air Force’s commitment to innovation and showcases the vital role of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in shaping the future of defence and aviation.

The RAF Cosford Air Show is one of Shropshire's most popular annual events.

They said the theme will be reflected across the showground through interactive exhibits, STEM zones, and live demonstrations from RAF personnel and Industry leaders.

Wing Commander Ruth Wilson, Station Commander at RAF Cosford, said: "This year’s theme is a tribute to the engineers, scientists, and visionaries who are driving the future of air power. RAF Cosford has long been a centre of technical excellence, and we’re excited to share that legacy with the public in a way that’s both exhilarating and educational."

The RAF Cosford Air Show 2026 will feature thrilling flying displays, including historic aircraft, modern jets, and international participants, alongside ground attractions that explore the evolution of aerospace technology.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on November 14, 2025.

For more information visit www.cosfordairshow.co.uk.