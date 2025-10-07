'We are against speculative overdevelopment and the erosion of our green belt forever': Campaign groups join forces in fight against hundreds of new homes

The Albrighton Village Action Group and the Albrighton Development Action Group have joined forces to "create a stronger resident’s organisation and to take a holistic view on current and future planning proposals".

Going forward, the organisation will be known as ADAG and will leverage its campaigns to focus against the 800-home development proposed by Boningale Homes.

Last month the developer, who is yet to acquire planning permission, revealed it was planning to appeal Shropshire Council's inaction in coming to a decision on the housing project.

Villagers in Albrighton are against plans for homes

The move is also in response to Shropshire Council beginning to release its new green/grey belt assessments as required by the Government’s new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

“There have been a lot of changes in planning and there are several developers out there looking to take advantage – not to deliver the type of homes required but to make lots of profit under the guise of meeting government targets,” explained Claire Lakin, spokesperson for the ADAG.

“We have two very organised action groups in Albrighton and, having consulted all members, the decision was taken to come together to provide a unified and committed force against overdevelopment in our community.”

She continued: “ADAG now represents even more people, having secured nearly 5,000 signatures against developments previously planned here. We want the message to be clear – we are not against housing, as the 771 homes previously planned to be steadily built in Albrighton proves. However, we are against speculative overdevelopment and the erosion of our green belt forever.”

She added: “The people of Albrighton continue to be overwhelmingly against this unsustainable scheme to build 800 homes, which would damage our community, putting extreme pressure on already creaking infrastructure, including drainage, roads and medical services.

“In ADAG’s opinion, the development is clearly the wrong scale, in the wrong location, on the wrong side of Albrighton to access the M54 and is too far from our centre.

“We are at a critical time in Albrighton’s history, not just with this development but for the raft of opportunistic schemes that will no doubt come forward.

“This includes developers like Taylor Wimpey, who are proposing to bring forward, 10 years earlier than originally planned, its 115-strong house development on a parcel of land on Cross Road, Albrighton!”

Boningale Homes has said its new development in Albrighton would provide 35 per cent affordable housing, 15 per cent more than per Shropshire Council's policy, as well as "providing key local facilities".