Bill Wilkinson, a craftsman who runs Gifts from the Forest, based at Halfpenny Green Vineyard Craft Centre, was riding his 125 scooter on the B4179 in Upper Aston on Sunday evening when disaster struck.

Bill, from Albrighton, noticed the speedometer fogging up, and despite initially thinking it was condensation, quickly realised it was far more serious.

The bike had actually started to catch fire, with Bill, 65, having to quickly pull over to avoid himself being set alight.

The aftermath of the fire.

With no water to hand he threw his own coat over the vehicle in an effort to starve the fire of oxygen, but it caught light and the bike was engulfed in flames.

Bill said: "When I noticed it had gone foggy I thought it was condensation but thought 'that's a bit strange, it has never had condensation before'.

"I went a bit further and realised it was not condensation, it was smoke, and the next thing there were flames coming from underneath where the light was."

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out but the scooter was destroyed in the process.

To make matters worse, as Bill was getting set to claim on his insurance, he returned to collect the damaged vehicle, only to find it had been stolen.

Now he has been left with the prospect of a lengthy bus journey, via Wolverhampton, to get to and from work.

Bill has appealed for anyone who knows what has happened to the bike to contact him, or anyone who can help him out with lending transport in the meantime.

He said that the incident had come on top of a difficult year in business.

He said: "It has been a hell of a slog this year."

He added: "I had only got it through the MOT two weeks previous and I was worried because I didn't think it would pass."

Bill said he was distraught at returning to fetch the bike only to find it had gone.

He said: "When I went to move it, it was gone completely. I telephoned the police and asked them and they said they had not moved it and it was nothing to do with them.

"Someone has come along, thought they can sell it for scrap and lifted it and it has gone. I can't believe it.

"I am in a desperate situation now and I need a 125 to get to work or I am bankrupt."

Bill, an artisan craft worker whose makes jewellery boxes, clocks, and specialist wood and metal work for the music industry, asked anyone who could help with locating his stolen bike - or lending transport - to contact him on 01384 221765.