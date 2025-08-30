Fire service called to two-vehicle crash in Albrighton
The fire service were called to a two-vehicle crash in Albrighton.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been alerted to the incident at around 11.17am today - Saturday, August 30.
One fire crew was dispatched to Cross Road in Albrighton.
An update from the fire service said that the crash had involved two vehicles.
Crews attending the incident reported that none of the occupants had been trapped and they finished at the scene at 1139am.