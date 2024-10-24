Police carry out A41 roadside operation to tackle rural crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Conducted by officers from the area's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), Operation Ankara on Monday also gave officers the opportunity to help reduce road traffic collisions and deter travelling criminals by using targeted patrols and intelligence led policing.

Officers carrying out Operation Ankara

PCSO Steven Breece from Shifnal and Albrighton SNT said: “Officers were joined by several of our road policing colleagues, utilising both marked and unmarked vehicles and motorcycles.

“We were also joined by different agencies from the DVSA and the environment agency, who were on hand to check road worthiness of vehicles being stopped and relevant permits/documents for commercial waste.”

He added that more than 20 vehicles were pulled into the check point site and were checked over by all agencies.

“This resulted in three prohibition notices on vehicles preventing them from driving due to them being dangerously overweight. One vehicle was also recovered for being unroadworthy whilst also having three tyres below the legal limit,” PCSO Breece said.

“Another driver was reported for driving whilst using their mobile phone along with several traffic offence reports issued to drivers for having illegal number plates and window tints. Further operations of this kind will be conducted in the future.”