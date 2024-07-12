"I’m determined to live the life that I choose to live" – RAF Technician overjoyed after selection for Invictus squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rik Francis from Albrighton has been selected by the Royal British Legion to represent Team UK at the games – the first to include winter sports.

In partnership with the MOD, the RBL has proudly revealed a 64-strong team, who are all wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans.

The team have been preparing at the RBL’s Battle Back Centre in Lilleshall.

With challenging physical and mental injuries sustained while serving the UK either at home or abroad, the multi-generational team includes participants from all services who have been selected based on the benefit that the games will contribute towards their recovery.

Rik described the feeling of being selected for Team UK as “unreal," adding: "I was really overcome, I did not expect this at all. It’s been so hard to keep it to myself. I’ve felt more positive and driven to continue my training and have something to look forward to.”

Rik joined the RAF in 2011 at the age of 25, and trained to become an aircraft technician, which has taken him on multiple exercises and tours around the world, including a tour of Cyprus fighting against ISIS in 2018.

Rik was a keen mountain biker, and through the RAF had been competing in inter-station downhill mountain biking competitions.

Rik Francis, standing front right, with the UK team.

In 2014 he sustained an injury to his left shoulder when competing, and through rehabilitating the left shoulder he injured his right.

It progressively deteriorated over a number of years, and following a lot of pain and several operations the problem was discovered and a replacement shoulder joint fitted.

Rik now suffers with advanced osteoarthritis in that joint, and will need several more joint replacements throughout his lifetime.

Despite this, Rik is determined to regain his strength, and strongly believes “what’s the point of going through all the pain and rehab if you’re not going to use the new joint”.

He said: “I’m determined to live the life that I choose to live, rather than be confined to the life that has chosen me.”

Rik sees Invictus as a key part of his recovery journey and is hoping to compete in wheelchair basketball, swimming and skiing in Canada in 2025.

Established in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans to participate in as part of their recovery journey.

Louise Assioun, RBL’s Team UK Manager said: “For the selected individuals, being part of a team again, representing their country and being around others who are all on their individual recovery pathway is what makes Team UK’s journey to the Invictus Games so unique. The Royal British Legion is proud to support them every step of the way.”

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will take place from February 8 to 16.