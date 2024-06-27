Village residents warned to be aware of 'Nottingham Knockers'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team say they have received a report of 'Nottingham Knockers' in the area.

Officers say the practice usually involves young men who claim to have recently been released from prison and visit homes selling overpriced household goods.

Residents who have been visited by Nottingham Knockers sometimes report being verbally abused when refusing to buy anything.

PCSO Sam Newbrook of West Mercia Police, said: “It's important that you don't feel pressured into giving money for goods that are overpriced and that you do not want.

“The goods are typically overpriced and of low quality meaning you do not receive value for money.

“Giving money to Nottingham Knockers can encourage them to continue there aggressive sales tactics to other residents in the area.”