Tend it like Beckham: Shropshire nursery hails green-fingered former England star's choice of rose

David Beckham recently took to Instagram to show off his green-fingered skills as he replanted a Queen of Sweden English shrub rose brought from Albrighton's David Austin Roses in the garden of his Cotswold home.

He was filmed by wife Victoria digging a hole for the rose, but he struggled to get it out of its pot, and had to seek help from his 88 million followers, before finally getting the pink shrub into the ground.

Kirsty Fleetwood, sales and marketing director at David Austin Roses, said Beckham's selection of shrub was an inspired choice.

Beckham with his planted Queen of Sweden rose

She said: “David Beckham made a great choice selecting our Queen of Sweden English shrub roses to flank his garden gateway.

“It was great to see him responding to advice from rose enthusiasts worldwide, including those from David Austin Roses fan communities. It’s a beautiful variety which begins with exquisite apricot pink buds, opening to pure soft pink, wide, and shallow upward-facing blooms with a lovely myrrh fragrance.

“Roses are not only captivating but easy to grow and remarkably tolerant. With the right care, David’s roses will thrive year after year, producing abundant blooms every summer. As always, our team of rose experts is here to provide advice if he needs it.”