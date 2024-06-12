Carport and fence damaged by fire involving wheelie bin at home in Albrighton

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.56pm on Wednesday reporting a house fire in Charles Avenue, Albrighton.

Albrighton and Telford Central fire stations each sent one crew to the incident which involved a wheelie bin.

The bin was underneath a carport - a covered structure used to offer protection for vehicles - attached to the house.

The carport and a fence were damaged by the fire which crews extinguished using a hose reel jet.

Crews sent their 'stop' message at 6.07pm.

Elsewhere in the county, the fire service received a call at 7.15pm reporting a property fire in Bishop's Castle.

Bishop's Castle and Craven Arms stations each sent a crew to Market Square in the town.

Smoke was reported coming from a machine, blamed on an electrical fault. The fire was out by the time the crews arrived.