Carport and fence damaged by fire involving wheelie bin at home in Albrighton
A fire caused damage to a carport, wheelie bin, and fence at a Shropshire home.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.56pm on Wednesday reporting a house fire in Charles Avenue, Albrighton.
Albrighton and Telford Central fire stations each sent one crew to the incident which involved a wheelie bin.
The bin was underneath a carport - a covered structure used to offer protection for vehicles - attached to the house.
The carport and a fence were damaged by the fire which crews extinguished using a hose reel jet.
Crews sent their 'stop' message at 6.07pm.
Elsewhere in the county, the fire service received a call at 7.15pm reporting a property fire in Bishop's Castle.
Bishop's Castle and Craven Arms stations each sent a crew to Market Square in the town.
Smoke was reported coming from a machine, blamed on an electrical fault. The fire was out by the time the crews arrived.