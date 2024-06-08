Fire service use hoses to tackle late-night car blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze took place in Bowling Green Lane in Albrighton, with a car "fully involved in fire", according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

One fire crew was sent to the scene, after they were alerted to the emergency at 11.21pm.

An update from the fire service said that the crew had worn breathing equipment while using hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The police were also called to the incident, with the fire service saying its involvement was concluded by around 12.13am.