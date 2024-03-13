Skies set for spectacular displays by the famous stunt pilots of the Red Arrows

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team will be taking to the skies over RAF Cosford as part of a busy year of shows, with people as far away as Claverley and Trewern on the Welsh border able to see the planes as they fly by.

The Red Arrows will be a featured part of the 2024 RAF Cosford Air Show on June 9 and while the 2024 route over the region hasn't been announced yet, it is anticipated that it will follow a route similar to the 2023 show.

Last year's route saw the planes take off from RAF Shawbury, then across Shropshire to Baschurch, down towards Minsterley and across to the Welsh border to Trewern and Dudleston Heath.

Following that, the Red Arrows flew south of Lilleshall before heading into RAF Cosford to be part of the show.

After the 30-minute display, the Red Arrows continued south over Claverley and followed a circular route past Much Wenlock, Buildwas and Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World on the outskirts of Telford before returning to RAF Shawbury.

The show on June 9 forms just one part of a busy year for the pilots, with the iconic Red Arrows set to put on aerobatic shows at public events across the UK, Europe and even as far as North America.

The Red Arrows wowed the crowds at RAF Cosford in 2023 and will do the same in 2024

It will start on May 21 at Souda Bay in Greece with an event commemorating the Battle of Crete, then at Chambley in France on May 25.

The first date in the UK will feature three days at the Midlands Air Festival from May 31 to June 2, with an appearance at the English Riviera Airshow in Torbay in between, while D-Day commemorative events in Duxford, Portsmouth and Normandy will feature Red Arrows appearances.

Other big events featuring the Red Arrows in 2024 will include the King's birthday fly-past on June 15, the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 7 and a month of air shows in Canada before a season-ending appearance at Duxford on October 5.

To find out more about the Red Arrows and the events for 2024, go to raf.mod.uk/display-teams/red-arrows/displays.