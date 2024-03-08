Fresh display from spectacular fighter jet revealed for popular air show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The RAF Cosford Air Show said it was "thrilled" to announce that an F35 fighter jet from RAF Marham will putting on its brand new ‘role demo’ display for the first time at the popular event, to be held on Sunday, June 9.

A capacity crowd of 55,000 people attended the Air Show in 2023 and organisers are promising more excitement in the air – and on the ground – for 2024.

The 'role demo' is anticipated to demonstrate the latest operational generation of fighter jet’s capability, including high speed passes and other thrilling manoeuvres, never before performed by an F35 from 617 Squadron.

Marilyn Summers, commercial director said: "We’re very excited to be welcoming an F35 from 617 Squadron to Cosford once again and seeing their brand new ‘role demo’ display. It is very fitting that the new display will debut at the RAF’s only air show.

"In 2023 a static replica F35 gave the next generation a unique opportunity to get up close and even sit in the jet, with a flypast from an F35 proving to be a crowd favourite at the Air Show in 2022 and 2023.

"We can’t wait for audiences to experience this exhilarating display for the first time at the Royal Air Force Cosford Air Show."

Tickets for the RAF Cosford Air Show are on sale and can be purchased at www.CosfordAirShow.co.uk/Tickets