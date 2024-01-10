Emergency services attend late-night M54 car blaze

Emergency services were called to the blaze between junctions 3 and 2 on the eastbound carriageway at around 11pm.

Nobody was in injured in the incident, but fire engines from both Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service - which sent crews from Telford and Albrighton - and West Midlands Fire Service were at the scene and had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.03pm to a car fire on the M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Coven, Wolverhampton. A paramedic officer and a critical care car from Midland Air Ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival, nobody from the car required assessment from ambulance staff and we were stood down as our assistance was no longer required.”