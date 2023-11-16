Tickets for RAF Cosford Air Show 2024 to go on sale tomorrow morning

The event at the Shropshire Air Museum and airfield is set to return on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

It follows a capacity crowd of 55,000 people who attended the air show this year and organisers are promising the same excitement in the air and on the ground for 2024.

Air show chair, Wing Commander Justin Blackie, said: "I am delighted that we can announce the return of the air show today. It’s a highlight of the air show calendar and an important event for the Royal Air Force and aviation in general.

"The air show remains a great way for us to engage with the public, to showcase the Royal Air Force’s capabilities and to celebrate the service’s history while looking forward to the next generation of its people and technology. I am very much looking forward to the event and I hope to see returning enthusiasts, but also many new faces - it’s a great family day out."

This year’s theme is ‘Take Flight' and organisers have frozen the price of a number of tickets to keep the event affordable.

Marilyn Summers, the air show’s commercial director, said: "We know how important it is to keep the air show going for future generations.

"Over the last few years, prices have gone up across the board and we've felt the pinch in everything from aviation fuel to toilet hire. We have absorbed all rising costs since 2019, but this year we've had to increase ticket prices to ensure we can continue to bring you an amazing show year after year.

"We're committed to making the air show as affordable as possible for everyone, which is why we've frozen a limited quantity of tickets at last year’s price, to give families a great opportunity to buy tickets for only £34, saving 15 per cent on the standard ticket price."

Standard adult tickets are priced at £40 with under-16s still entering the air show for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets for the RAF Cosford Air Show go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 17 and can be purchased at CosfordAirShow.co.uk.