Buildings set to light up in support of county air ambulance for awareness week

Shrewsbury Prison will light up red to support Air Ambulance Week

The illuminations are part of Air Ambulance Week 2023 which takes off across the UK from September 4 to 10.

The week is intended to raise awareness of the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities across the UK.

In Shropshire the, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is celebrating with various supportive organisations.

On Thursday, buildings across the region such as Shrewsbury Prison will be lighting up red to reflect Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s iconic red helicopters.

The local lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service is also encouraging members of the public to go red in support of the charity by lighting up their homes, gardens or workplaces, championing the lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service.

Organised by Air Ambulances UK, the national awareness week will see the charity joining other air ambulance charities around the UK delivering the vital message, ‘We can’t save lives without you!’, highlighting how air ambulance charities need public support to continue to deliver advanced pre-hospital care to people with a sudden life-threatening injury or illness.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “Air Ambulance Week, by our sector’s national body Air Ambulances UK, is a vital campaign to raise awareness of the impact air ambulance services, such as ours, have on patient care across the UK.

"During the week, we are highlighting the difference that our specialist service brings to scene of an incident and the benefit this provides to local communities within the Midlands. Our fleet of helicopters and critical cars bring advanced clinical skills, enhanced medicines and hospital level equipment, to give patients the best chance of survival and good recovery.

“Thank you to all involved in spreading the word about the lifesaving work of our clinical team, who respond to approximately twelve missions each day across the six counties we serve. By supporting your local air ambulance, you are directly impacting lives and improving patient outcomes and your compassion and generosity play a crucial role sustaining the invaluable service we provide to our communities.”

In addition, the charity will be sharing daily themes on social media to highlight the various ways people can support the service.