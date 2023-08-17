Bestival returns with thousands set to join festival over the weekend

Bestival returns to Weston Park this weekend. Picture: Alex Laurel

Camp Bestival Shropshire takes place at Weston Park, opening today, and continuing until Sunday evening, with thousands of people set to attend.

The festival, which is designed specifically for families, features a number of top musical acts throughout the weekend, including The Human League, Primal Scream, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Groove Armada, Melanie C, Napalm Death, Badly Drawn Boy, and Sam Ryder.

Alongside the music the event has a packed line-up of family favourite activities, from Cosmic Kids Yoga with Jaime to mischief and singalongs from Mr Tumble and The Cuban Brothers, Dick and Dom, Mister Maker, and Horrible Histories.

Other entertainment includes 'Extreme Bike Battles', roller discos, mega skate ramps and a Red Devils Parachute display.

The event will also feature a weekend-long Wildlife fancy dress theme and radio legend Sara Cox will host and judge this year’s family fancy dress competition on Saturday.

Camp Bestival curators Josie & Rob da Bank said they were delighted to bring the festival back to Shropshire.

They said: “We’re back for 2023 hoping to ramp up the levels even more from introducing a brand-new camp fancy dress parade, raft building and loads of cool new little pop ups to mega pop stars and indie giants on the main stage.”

Festival-goers can spend the day roaming the Dingly Dell and the vast Kids Gardens enjoying enchanting discovery play and an abundance of amazing activities.

With soft play, cardboard castles, circus skills, drum workshops, dance classes, bushcraft, tree climbing, mud pies, science shows and swing boats there are tons of screen-free, creative activities to fire up the imagination.

Other entertainment includes story time, theatre shows, and acrobatic spectaculars.