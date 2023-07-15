Famous paintings including Mona Lisa recreated by children at nursery school

By Richard WilliamsTelfordAlbrighton & CosfordPublished: Comments

Paintings by some of the art world's most famous masterpieces have been created by the children at a Shropshire nursery school.

Children Hope Walker and Edith Willies concentrate on getting da Vinci's brush strokes correct
Children Hope Walker and Edith Willies concentrate on getting da Vinci's brush strokes correct

St Mary's Nursery Group in Albrighton have been displaying the recreations of some of the great works at the charity-run nursery's graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The project was the brainchild of art leader Laura Jarvis. She said: "I'm really passionate that the children have access to art and art resources as I think it is really important for them.

"We did this project every Tuesday with a different picture each time. We started with a Chinese dragon, and played some Chinese music when they painted.

The old masters have bene recreated at the Albrighton nursery
The old masters have bene recreated at the Albrighton nursery
Edvard Munch's Scream and its recreations by the nurseruy children
Edvard Munch's Scream and its recreations by the nurseruy children
The Mona Lisa as painted by the children of St Marys Nursery Group
The Mona Lisa as painted by the children of St Marys Nursery Group
Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers painted by the nursery children
Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers painted by the nursery children
The art work created by the children at St Marys
The art work created by the children at St Marys
The children tackling Edvard Munch
The children tackling Edvard Munch

"They loved it so much I thought I'd try it we would try a different picture every Tuesday.

"I hanged the original painting up for them to copy and we would talk about it. We also played music to match the art work, so for da Vinci we played Pavarotti, and when we did the Banksy we played some 90s music."

The result saw the little artists, who are aged from two-five, recreate some of the world's most famous masterpieces including da Vinci's Mona Lisa and van Gogh's Sunflowers, and even Edvard Munch's Scream.

"It was so nice to see the progression by the children," said Laura. "We displayed them on Thursday for the parents and included a QR code so they could also hear the music the children listened to when they painted the pictures. Everyone loved it."

Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Education
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News