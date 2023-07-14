Unique Spitfire 10k to return next month

The Spitfire 10k will be returning next month.

The unique racecourse will see runners striding onto the airfield at RAF Cosford at 10am sharp, for a scenic route alongside wartime hangars, the air traffic control tower, and even a sprint down the runway.

This year, the course has what organisers are describing as "an exciting new route", allowing participants to see even more of the military base.

In the final stretch, participants will make their way back to the museum and cross the finish line to receive a bespoke wooden Spitfire 10K medal.

The event brings together keen runners striving for a personal best, those challenging themselves in a get fit mission, and total novices donning their best aviation fancy dress looking for a memorable day out with friends.

Following the race, runners can enjoy time exploring the museum and even pose for a photo with their Spitfire 10K medal next to the real Spitfire on display.

RAF Museum Public Events Manager, Ulrike Stuebner said: "Not only will you be able to experience a unique atmosphere, surrounded by like-minded runners, you will also be running with The Few! Our Roll of Honour cards enable runners to carry the name of a Battle of Britain pilot or crew member with them on race day.

"Knowing you are running in memory of someone is the motivation you need to get you across the finish line. We encourage runners to find out more about their Battle of Britain personnel and share their stories with friends, family and on social media – keeping their story alive!"

Friends and family can show their support by cheering on loved ones at the start and finish line, or even take part in the shorter Spitfire Family Run.

Suitable for participants of all ages, the one kilometre run starts at 9.15am and is perfect for younger ones or can be completed by the whole family.

The racecourse will take young runners onto the RAF base and alongside the airfield, under marshal supervision at all times, before they cross the finish line and receive a unique race medal. Runners under 8 years must be accompanied by an adult.

People can register online for a place in the Spitfire 10K or Spitfire Family Run, visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.