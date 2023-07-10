Police and fire rush to M54 due to 4x4 blaze

It happened at around 6.28am on Monday on the M54 Westbound near Albrighton.

The M54 westbound at junction three (Tong) was closed off for a time to allow firefighters to deal with the incident.

National Highways is warning of congestion in the area.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 6:28am on Monday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton, Tweedale and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.