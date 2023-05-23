Shropshire's famous David Austin Roses scoops yet another Chelsea gold

Albrighton-based David Austin Roses took home a gold medal at the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, on Tuesday.
The gold medal in the floral awards at the Grand Pavilion came just after the English rose breeder of more than 60 years revealed a new bloom at the show on Monday.
The Dannahue is is named after Danny Clarke, famous as TVs The Black Gardener.
The highly fragrant apricot-coloured rose took centre stage at the Albrighton grower's display at Chelsea. Queen Camilla even visited the display on Monday and was shown around by David Austin, owner.