MP asks for improved drainage on county motorway

Questions over drainage on the M54 have been raised by an MP

The Wrekin's Conservative MP, Mark Pritchard, has asked Transport Ministers to work with National Highways to improve drainage on the M54 in Shropshire – the main route to Shropshire from the Midlands.

National Highways is a government-owned company charged with operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A roads in England. It was previously known as Highways England.

Following the question Mr Pritchard said he welcomed a commitment by the Minister for Roads to raise the issue in his future meetings with National Highways.

In response, Richard Holden MP, Minister for Roads, had said that he meets regularly with National Highways and would be happy to discuss any issues affecting the M54 motorway in Shropshire.

The minister confirmed that National Highways is aware of "minor recurring issues with drainage" between the slip roads at M54 Junction 3 on the eastbound carriageway, and between junctions 3 to 4 and 6 to 7, during periods of "extremely heavy rainfall."

He added that a "routine maintenance regime" has been put in place to address the issue.

The minister also said that the recurring drainage issues are partly caused by "straw blown off agricultural transport which uses this route very regularly."

Responding Mr Pritchard MP said: "The drainage on the M54 needs to be improved whilst avoiding displacing the surface water to flood surrounding areas or contaminating nearby watercourses.