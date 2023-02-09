Don't be alarmed if you hear gunshots on Monday, Shropshire residents warned

St Mary Magdelene Church. Picture: Google Maps

A military funeral is being held at St Mary Magdalene Church on Monday, February 13, at 12.15pm.

A spokesman for Albrighton Parish Council said: "Please note there will be military personnel with weapons which will conduct three rounds of volleys of fire in tribute to the serviceman."

There is also likely to be a low flying aircraft subject to weather.

The spokesman added: "Please do not be alarmed if you hear gunshots. We would be grateful if residents in the vicinity could notify elderly residents or family members."

The Ministry of Defence and St Mary Magdelene Church have been asked for more information.