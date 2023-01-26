Museum can be used to help teach maths and science, says MP

cosford

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, tabled a parliamentary question asking if the museum could be used to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) through its exhibitions.

He also asked if other museums could provide similar activities.

Stuart Andrew, a minister for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said the RAF Museum attracted 900,000 visitors a year to its sites at Cosford and London.

"Around 64,000 of its visitors are young people participating in formal learning sessions, including Stem subjects, history, and literacy," he said.

Mr Andrew said in December the Cosford museum was awarded money from the Heritage Lottery Fund for a programme entitled Inspiring Everyone. This would include a new learning centre linked to an innovative exhibition focusing on the critical national role played by the RAF over the past four decades.

He said that more widely, the department supported museum programmes, including education, through Arts Council England.

"Arts Council England has awarded National Portfolio Organisation status to 82 museums and museum sector organisations in its forthcoming 2023–26 investment round," he said.